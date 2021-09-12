KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, September 12

It’s been a weekend of reflection, and action, for people in KELOLAND remembering the lives lost in the September 11th terror attacks. The Sioux Falls Firefighter’s Association hosted the Step Up for Heroes event Saturday at the Sioux Falls Arena, where participants climbed 110 flights of stairs in a symbolic tribute to the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

People gathered in Sioux Falls Saturday to recognize members of the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard. More than 400 guard members were deployed to 19 countries over the past year. The 114th has also been recognized as the top flying wing in the nation for the fifth year in a row by the national guard association of the united states.

Thousands of people crowded the streets around the Washington Pavilion Saturday for the Sidewalk Arts Festival. It’s the region’s largest single day festival of its kind. Visitors could check out more than 220 vendor booths selling arts, crafts and food throughout the day. The event raises money for programming at the pavilion’s Visual Arts Center.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.