KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday October 6

No one’s hurt after someone opened fire at a home with people inside, including children, in central Sioux Falls overnight. It happened just before 11 o’clock last night on South Duluth Avenue, east of Augustana University. Police say officers found a home that was struck several times by gunfire

Riders on horseback covered rugged terrain in the Black Hills Saturday looking for a hunter who’s been missing for nearly a week. Searchers on foot, meanwhile, used GPS as part of the effort to find Larry Genzlinger. The 66-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, elk hunting near Deerfield Lake.

KELOLAND’s own Angela Kennecke is a Silver Circle Honoree through the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The Silver Circle is among the highest and most prestigious honors for journalists. Recipients are chosen based on significant contributions made to the broadcasting industry for 25 or more years. You can check-out the projects in SIoux Falls and Harrisburg from noon to 5 p.m. Plus, Enjoy motorbike races at the 3-Hour Hare Scramble hosted by the Sioux Valley Cycle Club. The gates open at 8 a.m. at the Van De Stroet Farm on 486th Avenue near Canton, SD. Races start at 10 a.m.

In Boredom Busters, The Showcase of Remodeled Homes and Outdoor Living Showcase features 17 projects on display by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire.

