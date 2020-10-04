KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, October 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

People inside a Rowena, South Dakota business foiled a suspect who allegedly tried to rob the business. Minnehaha County sheriff’s deputies, along with Sioux Falls police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene southeast of Sioux Falls late Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the people inside had been able to detain the suspect. They left the business and turned the suspect over to law enforcement. No one was hurt. The suspect, Deng Deng Jiel, Jr. is charged with first-degree attempted robbery.

The 25th Women on the Prairie Conference, hosted by the Presentation Sisters, took place virtually to spread a message of hope and kindness this weekend. Attendees tuned-in Saturday to hear Nicole Phillips, an author based in Aberdeen. Phillips recently published a book titled “The Negativity Remedy.” She spoke to the Presentation Sisters in February for a retreat and was invited back for this event.

The West Lyon High School marching band, from northwest Iowa, competed in the Festival of Bands Saturday in Sioux Falls. Then band members gave an encore performance in front of a special audience last night. Band members played a selection Beatles songs before patients and staff at Sanford Children’s Hospital. The students say they didn’t realize at first, they would be performing. But they say it was a very pleasant surprise, to be able to spread the joy of music to the young patients.

