KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, October 25

Starting today, KELOLAND Media Group and the Argus Leader will be unveiling the latest numbers from our 2020 scientific poll.

Not every family can afford the luxury of putting on a heavy, winter to keep warm on this cold and snowy weekend. That’s why the Hungry Hearts non-profit, which is run through the Barrel House bar and restaurant in Sioux Falls, wants to make sure every kid stays warm. They’ll be giving away coats, hats, boots, scarves and other winter necessities this afternoon.

You’re going to want to allow yourself extra time if you’re heading out the door this morning. Snowfall from overnight has turned streets slippery in Sioux Falls. City sanders have been out applying chemical to emergency routes and other high-traffic areas. Police have been responding to weather-related crashes throughout the city, but so far, report no serious injuries. Police are cautioning drivers to take it slow on the snow-covered streets this morning and be sure to buckle-up.

