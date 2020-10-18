KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, October 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Federal authorities have arrested a second suspect in a Sioux Falls homicide. Saturday, U.S. marshals arrested Ryan Aadland on a warrant for 1st degree murder. Aadland is one of two suspects tied to the deadly shooting of 36-year-old Clay Stubbs in southwest Sioux Falls earlier this month. According to court papers, Stubbs was shot twice when he met up with Aadland and Lowell Loberg for a drug deal. Loberg was out on parole at the time of the shooting but is now back in custody.

We expect to learn more information this week about an exchange of gunfire involving police and a man, who died at a Sioux Falls apartment. Police say the man fired at one of the officers who responded to a call at the apartment on North Elmwood Avenue late Friday night.

Rallies to empower women nationwide included a gathering in Sioux Falls Saturday.

Our friends with KELOLAND Living hosted their arts and crafts show in Sioux Falls Friday and Saturday. People attending the socially-distanced event had the opportunity to donate items which go into hygiene kits that the organization Women’s Day of Service distributes to non-profits in the community.