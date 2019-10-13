KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday October 13

Happy Sunday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.



A woman is facing drunk driving charges following a weekend crash in southeast Sioux Falls. It happened late Saturday afternoon near 69th and Tanner. Witnesses told police the woman was driving at a high rate of speed on 69th and hit another car from behind.



Authorities in Iowa have identified a Sioux Falls man as the victim of a deadly drug-related shooting. Police say 28-year-old Mohammed Yaqoub was shot several times at a home on the west side of Fort Dodge Iowa. Police are still looking for the shooting suspect: 19-year-old Damion Chavez of Fort Dodge.



The Vietnam veterans of the Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 6 were welcomed home last night in a way they won’t forget. After a long day of flying to Washington D.C. and seeing the monuments and memorials, the veterans on this trip were welcomed by a large crowed of loved ones and supporters.



In Boredom Busters, Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is hosting a Pumpkin Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Pick your own Halloween pumpkins, plus enjoy pumpkin painting, a pumpkin sling-shot, a scarecrow contest and a haunted trail. Admission is free. Plus, Midwest All Pro Wrestling presents The Fall Show Down at the Icon Lounge in downtown Sioux Falls. Bell time is at 5 p.m. Front row seats are $20, floor seats are $15.



