KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, October 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A South Dakota National Guard helicopter crew hoisted a man to safety after he fell 100-feet in the Badlands National Park Saturday. Local volunteer firefighters and Park Service rangers found the 33-year-old man in a deep crevasse in the Norbeck Pass area, suffering from head injuries. They made several attempts to pull the man out with ropes. But when those efforts failed, they notified the National Guard. Their Black Hawk helicopter hoisted the man out of the crevasse last night and turned him over to an ambulance crew for transport to Monument Hospital in Rapid City. There’s no word this morning on the man’s condition.

A local youth football team is honoring a former player who lost his life in a car crash. 15-year-old Barry Grieve died in the crash on Interstate 229 last November. Before he became a freshman at Lincoln High School, Grieve played for the South Dakota Youth Miner’s Club Football Team.

Volunteers lined the banks of the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls Saturday for a major fall cleaning project. They picked up trash and other debris, as well recyclables, at nine locations along the river. This annual volunteer effort was a long time in coming, having been postponed in the spring because of COVID-19. And the cleanups were cancelled in the previous two years because of flooding. Volunteers say it was important for them to get out and pitch in.

The University of South Dakota Chamber Singers are one of the groups performing an outdoor concert today in Vermillion. The singers rehearsed on Friday for their “Music is Alive Festival” at Prentis Park. The festival will feature seven musical groups from USD as well as performers from Vermillion High School.