KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

South Dakota authorities have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a Sioux Falls woman. 20-year-old Sierra Rose Vinton was last seen Friday night leaving an apartment on the east side of Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department has reason to believe she is in danger. Vinton is white, five-foot-six, 130-pounds with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She also has numerous tattoos. If you see Vinton, call the sheriff’s department at 367-4311.

A grassfire led to a grim discovery in eastern Minnehaha County this weekend. Authorities found the body of a man in a burned-out ditch east of Brandon early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man’s death is suspicious.

South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly car-pedestrian crash in Day County. The highway patrol says the driver of the car struck and killed a 37 year old man who was on a county road northeast of Waubay early Saturday morning. The two people in the car have minor injuries.

Deer darting across roads are a constant danger to Sioux Falls drivers. For the past six years, the city has tried reducing the number of deer through a management program that includes harvesting the animals to keep drivers safe.