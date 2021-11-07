KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning shooting involving multiple victims. The shooting happened just before three o’clock this morning by Giliberto’s Restaurant on Minnesota Avenue. Police had the area taped-off and closed to traffic as they investigated the scene. Police say officers found several victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They’re asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured four people near downtown Sioux Falls. It happened just after nine o’clock last night at 11th and Prairie. Police say the driver of a pickup ran a stop sign and crashed into another pickup. Police say the driver then walked away from the scene.

The driver of the other pickup and three passengers were hurt. Two of them were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



Friends, family and dignitaries from across the nation honored the life of former first lady Jean Rounds Saturday. Rounds died last Tuesday after battling sarcoma cancer. Rounds was the wife of former governor and current U.S. Senator Mike Rounds. Her funeral was held Saturday in Pierre.

