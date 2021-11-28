KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 28

KELOLAND shoppers are catching their breath this morning following a busy weekend of holiday shopping. Customers flocked to downtown Sioux Falls yesterday to take advantage of bargains and deals as part of Small Business Saturday, a promotion dedicated to shopping local and putting money back into the community. For owners of downtown shops, that support can mean everything.

If you have some name ideas for South Dakota’s snowplows, the Department of Transportation wants to know about them. The state DOT’s snowplow naming contest runs through Tuesday, November 30th.

A Sioux Falls neighborhood has, once again, flipped the switch on a holiday tradition. For the past fifteen years, residents who live along Lotta Avenue have strung up holiday lights for people to see. Last year’s display numbered some 25-thousand lights. Organizers say there are even more lights up this year.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.