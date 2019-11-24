KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 24

Here’s what you need to know in news and weather as you start your day.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a weekend armed robbery. It happened Saturday morning at a business at 41st Street and South Marion Road. Investigators say a woman armed with a semi-automatic handgun took money from an employee and left. The woman was wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and a pink stocking cap.

No one was hurt. This is the second recent armed robbery in Sioux Falls involving a woman.

An influential South Dakota farm group takes up the controversial issue of industrial hemp. South Dakota Farm Bureau members opposing legalization raised questions about whether the state has the resources to regulate the industry. Members supporting legalization say hemp should be a financial option for farmers facing tough economic times.

People in Sioux Falls had a chance Saturday to learn what it’s like to walk in the footsteps of the homeless. They took part in this one-mile walk to raise awareness about the local homeless population. Walkers also brought backpacks full of supplies for the guests at the St. Francis House.

Vaping has been casting a cloud over KELOLAND teenagers. More and more of them admit to trying vaping, in spite of the health risks.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen sat down with members of a local church youth group for a candid conversation about vaping. They told Don they can’t walk into their school bathroom without encountering students vaping. Be sure to watch their entire discussion to gain some valuable insight into vaping, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

The forecast for the next week in KELOLAND starts off quiet and warm. But colder temps and snow return early in the week with more chances for snow Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.