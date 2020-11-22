KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 22

Sioux Falls police are investigating a car-pedestrian crash that sent a man to the hospital. It happened in the area of 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue just before eight o-clock last night. Police say the victim is a 50 year-old man, who’s condition isn’t known at this time.

Feeding South Dakota hosted the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution Saturday. The first 750 people who arrived at the W-H Lyon Fairgrounds received free turkey and fixings for a holiday meal.

