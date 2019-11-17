KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 17

Here’s KELOLAND On The Go!

There’s still time get a seat at the table in deciding future boundaries within the Sioux Falls School District. We’ll tell you about the important role a citizen task force will play in recommending the new boundaries.

Plus, you’ve heard about renewable fuels, now many shoppers in KELOLAND are gaining a preference for renewable clothing. How this trend toward sustainability is impacting area thrift stores.

A judge has sentenced a Minnesota man to seven years in prison for shooting and wounding a school bus driver during a snowstorm last winter. 32-year-old Kenneth Lilly pleaded guilty in August to first-degree assault for the shooting that left the bus driver deaf in one ear and unable to continue to work because of nerve damage in his hand.

KELOLAND’s Boredom Busters has everything you need to know about the events in the area today.