KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

South Dakota has reported a new single-day record for coronavirus deaths. The Department of Health reported 53 new deaths Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 621. The new deaths involved 29 women and 24 men, ranging in ages from their 30s to their 80s.

It’s a unique time to start a medical career in the midst of a pandemic. A spring graduate from the University of South Dakota Medical School is now working with COVID-19 patients as part of his residency. He credits his training in medical school for preparing him for the challenges.

Members of a Sioux Falls church dished up hundreds of turkey dinners for people who cannot afford a warm meal for Thanksgiving. However, unlike earlier holiday gatherings at Augustana Lutheran, this Thanksgiving meal was served outdoors, to go. The congregation also partnered with Church on the Street, a ministry for those without homes in the area, to have donated items like boots and coats available for anyone picking up a meal.