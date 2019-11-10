KELOLAND On The Go, Sunday November 10

Happy Sunday! Here is everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We also have an exciting list of Boredom Busters for you.

The South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America commemorated the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall by drawing attention to symbolic walls that still exist in the world today. They Synod hosted this service of Remembrance Saturday in Sioux Falls, led by Bishop Con-stan-zuh Hag-myer who grew up in West Germany and watched the Berlin Wall fall when she was 19-years old.

With much colder temperatures and snow in the forecast, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is reminding people to be prepared when you’re on the road today. That includes slowing down, watching out for other drivers and always wearing your seat belt.

Cinema Falls is presenting a World War I movie with a South Dakota connection. Premiering later today at the Orpheum Theater, The Great War was directed by Pierre, South Dakota native Steven Luke and filmed in Minnesota. Based on true events, the film tells the story of an army lieutenant who led a platoon of U.S. troops behind enemy lines to rescue a squad of African-American soldiers during the last days of World War I.

The doors open at the Orpheum Theater at 4 p.m. The movie begins at 5 p.m. A question-and-answer session follows at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $13.50. Also in Boredom Busters, The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts presents a musical version of Treasure Island. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for updates throughout the day.