KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, November 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)

The coronavirus is now the sixth-leading cause of death in South Dakota, following a record-setting month for deaths in October.

The health department reported ten new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total for October to 202.

Overall, 425 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The state also surpassed more than 14,000 active cases. Hospitalizations were at 415, up 12 from Friday.

The coronavirus hasn’t dampened school spirit during SDSU’s homecoming.

The pandemic led to a scaled-back Hobo Day celebration Saturday. The homecoming game consisted of a scrimmage involving Jackrabbit football players. Attendance was limited and masks were required in the stadium. Students say they were excited to have a little sense of normalcy for their homecoming week.

The Miss USA pageant takes place next week in Memphis, Tennessee, after being postponed for several months because of the coronavirus.

For Kalani Jorgensen of Sioux Falls, KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen’s niece, it’s been a long time coming. She was crowned Miss South Dakota USA more than a year ago, but because of the pandemic she hasn’t been able make many public appearances or help out at fundraisers.