KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s the latest in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two people on the city’s east-side.

Saturday’s Avera Race Against Cancer was a virtual event this year because of the pandemic. But some people came together for the event at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls to support a well-loved teacher.

A 100 year-old hero celebrated his milestone birthday with family in Sioux Falls Saturday.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!