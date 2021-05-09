KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s the latest in news and weather to start your day.
Sioux Falls police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two people on the city’s east-side.
Saturday’s Avera Race Against Cancer was a virtual event this year because of the pandemic. But some people came together for the event at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls to support a well-loved teacher.
A 100 year-old hero celebrated his milestone birthday with family in Sioux Falls Saturday.
Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!
Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!