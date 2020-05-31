KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Begin your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

It was another night of violence and unrest across the country as protesters demonstrated against the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

People in Sioux Falls gathered to show solidarity with George Floyd in a peaceful protest Saturday. People lined the streets at the corner of Minnesota and 41st street holding signs with various messages showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for an end to police brutality.

The number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota will likely top 5,000 early this week.

Social distancing won’t prevent kids in KELOLAND from learning new computer skills this summer. CybHER is a program out of Dakota State University that gets girls involved in cyber security and technology. Starting this week, it will be offering a new virtual program called CybHER Conversations where students can hear from professionals in the cyber field.

Organized sports are returning to Sioux Falls city parks starting today. Each league must submit a COVID-19 plan to the Parks and Rec Department for approval before play can begin for the summer.

A few morning showers will linger in southern parts of KELOLAND before we get in on a decent afternoon. Much of the day should remain mainly dry through the afternoon and evening, with temperatures remaining below average for one more day.