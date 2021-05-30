KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 30

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a bar in downtown Sioux Falls. The call came in around 2 o’clock this morning to Tommy Jack’s on East 12th Street. Police say two people were stabbed and their wounds are non life-threatening. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

Two people are in custody and two children are safe after authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert on Saturday. The alert said the two children were believed to be in immediate danger after being taken by Katrina Seay Saturday morning. Seay called our KELOLAND News tip line last night and admitted to KELOLAND’s Dan Santella that she took her children and “did something to protect” them.” She also claimed that law enforcement had been following her for hours.

A fire prompted the evacuation of residents of a senior living complex in Aberdeen Saturday. The fire broke out in an unoccupied apartment unit of the complex located on 3rd Avenue Southeast, Saturday afternoon. The fire was quickly put out, and the residents returned to their homes. The apartment unit has extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt.

