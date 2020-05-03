KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s everything you need to know as you begin your day.

Businesses are reopening in Yankton after the city commission there voted last week to lift COVID-19 restrictions. The ordinance leaves it up to each business to choose whether or not to reopen.

Exclusive Tan and Beauty owner Taylor Harmelink decided to reopen her salon, even though she understands why other business owners might be reluctant to do the same.

The CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this year to help people and businesses affected by the pandemic will also provide financial relief to college students. The CARES Act provides funding for universities to offer emergency financial aid grants to their students.

SDSU in Brookings will be able to provide more than $3 million to its students.

The nice weekend is drawing people to Sioux Falls city parks now that more areas are open to the public.

Playground equipment is once again available for kids to climb after Mayor Paul TenHaken lifted restrictions last week.

Sertoma Park was busy Saturday as parents brought their children out to enjoy the beautiful weather and release some energy from being cooped up in the house.

While the start of the day will be quiet across the board, we need to watch the western half of KELOLAND later in the day.



With that said, eastern KELOLAND will stay pleasant and seasonably warm. In the western parts of KELOALND, however, showers and storms are possible late in the evening and into the night as the first of several disturbances moves through the region. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with gusty winds and hail acting as the main concerns.