KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 24

1,500 members of the Sioux Falls School District class of 2020 will wrap up an eventful senior year with a virtual graduation later today.

Campers have been flocking to South Dakota state parks in the midst of this pandemic.

Golf courses in KELOLAND have remained open during the pandemic, and with mild spring weather and lack of other recreational activities, Great Life golf courses have seen record numbers hitting the course.

A community service project is helping kindness take root in Sioux Falls. Luke Meyer and scouts with Troop 48 are transplanting these plants from Avera Heart Hospital to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Luke chose this project to help advance him to an Eagle Scout. The Heart Hospital would’ve had to tear out the plants as it continues to fix damage from the fall tornadoes.