KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Begin your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

Crews will resume their search in the Black Hills today for two missing people, including 9-year-old Serenity Dennard. Canine teams from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming were out Saturday looking for Serenity, who was last seen back in February of 2019 near the Black Hills Children’s Home, south of Rapid City. The search teams are scheduled to be in the area through Tuesday. They’re also looking for any signs of 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger of Howard, who was last seen in October while elk hunting with his nephew.

The South Dakota Air National Guard paid a high-flying tribute to medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Air Guard pilots flew their F-16’s in formation Saturday to honor the medical workers on Armed Forces Day. Their flight plan included flyovers at nine hospitals in eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Brookings, Aberdeen, Pierre, Huron, Mitchell, Watertown, Vermillion and Yankton.

It’s been just over a week since the City of Sioux Falls eased restrictions on bars and restaurants. Since then, your favorite places to eat and grab a drink have been deciding how they are going to handle the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. R Wine Bar and Kitchen had been doing only take out orders. But the owner says it’s nice to have people in the restaurant once again.

Despite Saturday’s rain, people still turned out at South Dakota State Parks to take advantage of the free open house weekend. State parks have been busy this spring, in part because of waived entrance fees any many other outdoor recreational venues closed by the pandemic. This weekend’s open house includes free fishing, but you better hurry to drop your line today, because its back to normal operations starting tomorrow.