KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

College football fans across the country will be focused on Frisco, Texas today, where SDSU plays Sam Houston for the FCS National Championship.

The new CDC guidance on mask-wearing is being viewed by many people in KELOLAND as another big step toward a return to normal.

A South Dakota school district has completed a new building project that’s shifting classes between two communities with the goal of benefiting students and staff.