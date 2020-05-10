KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, May 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

We’re hearing from South Dakota Native American tribes responding to Gov. Kristi Noem’s warning that they need to take down traffic checkpoints into their reservations, or else face legal action. The tribes set up the checkpoints earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal president posted on Facebook Saturday that Noem “threatened the sovereign interests of the Oglala people when she issued an ultimatum to us on May 8, 2020.”

We have also heard from the chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. You can read that statement in Capitol New Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer’s post.

It wasn’t the way SDSU students expected to receive their diplomas when they started their senior year. But because of COVID-19, Saturday’s graduation commencement was done virtually. Selene Renes, sat with her family at their home in Harrisburg and watched as her name was called in recognition of her achievements.

She was also a commencement speaker for the ceremony and pre-recorded her address to play during the commencement video.

A Harrisburg School District employee has turned an interest in 3D printing into a way to give back to medical professionals.

On top of his full-time job, Travis Lape is printing visors and face shields for people in KELOLAND and across the country. He started with one printer and is now up to seven thanks to donations. The printers are working around the clock and have already produced dozens of shields.

The coronavirus is far from the first deadly pandemic to sweep through South Dakota. Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls is the final resting place for victims of many previous outbreaks, including the Spanish Flu pandemic, which killed millions of people around the globe more than a century ago.

Mount Pleasant is the oldest cemetery in Sioux Falls, and records of its burials go back to the 1870’s. We’ll page through those documents for a historical look at pandemics past, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

Following the passage of yesterday’s cold front, a reinforcing shot of unseasonably chilly air will move into KELOLAND and set up shop through the short term outlook.



Let’s start with today… Mother’s Day. While it will be rather chilly and a bit breezy at times, it should remain mainly dry beyond a rather isolated shower or two in western KELOLAND through the morning. Highs may struggle to get out of the upper 40s in many areas and peak in the low 50s at best.



Another round of near to below freezing lows is likely tonight as winds calm down and skies clear out a little bit. Freeze warnings are in place once again for SE KELOLAND, where the growing season is underway. In a similar manner to the last few nights, please take all necessary precautions with any temperature-sensitive plants.