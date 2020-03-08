KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s everything you need to know as you begin your day.

It’s day two of the Summit League basketball tournament in Sioux Falls. The women’s games tip-off at noon at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The evening men’s session includes number-three seed USD taking on North Dakota at 8:30 p.m.



Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun at two law enforcement officers in Iowa Saturday. Investigators say the man, who was walking along an interstate in eastern Iowa, pulled a handgun out when deputies tried to make contact and then ran into a field. The 31-year-old suspect then fired a handgun at a patrol vehicle, shattering the rear window, and narrowly missing two officers inside the vehicle.



A law enforcement drone located the man, but not before he allegedly fired another round and started several small fires near the culvert he was hiding in. The man is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

We could see record warmth today in KELOLAND. A sunny morning starts the day off, but then it will become partly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will be in the 60s with south winds 10 to 20 mph.

