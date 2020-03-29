KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

South Dakota saw another jump in COVID-19 cases as of Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Department of Health released new numbers showing 68 positive cases in the state. That’s an increase of 10 positive cases from Friday. There have been 2,592 negative test results. 26 patients who tested positive have recovered, and there were 0 pending tests Saturday.

South Dakota’s Emergency Operations Center has been open since February in response to COVID-19. The EOC is a way for state agencies to coordinate more efficiently. Responding to statewide emergencies is nothing new for the people here. In the past, the Emergency Operations Center has been mobilized during flooding and severe weather.

The practice of social distancing becomes more of a challenge for people who still have to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sioux Falls Regional Airport hasn’t been as busy during the outbreak. But Saturday, there were still air travelers heading out and coming home. They say they’re doing what they can to stay healthy during their flights.

Following Saturday’s heavy rain in southeastern parts of KELOLAND, drier weather will move back into the entirety of the region. Highs range in the mid 50s in the northeast and southeast, while upper 50s and low 60s are observed West River.