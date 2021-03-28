KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 28

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Sunday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Person of interest in Rapid City homicide taken into custody.

Person of interest taken into custody in connection to Rapid City Homicide

House Speaker Spencer Gosch says he will recommend that House colleagues reject ‘style and form’ veto from Gov. Noem

S.D. Speaker Gosch says he will recommend that House colleagues reject ‘style and form’ veto from Noem

A zero-waste store in Rapid City is getting a lot of attention after it went viral on Tik Tok.

South Dakota’s first ‘zero-waste’ store goes viral on Tik Tok

Sioux Falls is preparing for the Skedaddle half marathon after the 2020 event went virtual due to COVID-19.

Prepping for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle half marathon

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 