KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 22

Businesses across KELOLAND are feeling the impact of COVID-19, whether that involves having to shut their doors temporarily or find new ways to cater to their customers.

Saturdays are usually busy at shops and restaurants downtown. But there was a noticeable drop-off in people downtown yesterday. Some businesses have closed as a coronavirus precaution.

While those that remain open realize it will be difficult drawing customers, at least in the short-term.

Public school students in Sioux Falls will begin a new phase of their education in the age of COVID-19. With school buildings still closed, the district begins remote learning lessons on Tuesday. Much of the program will be delivered to students’ homes using technology.

All City Pet Care Hospitals are taking measures to limit exposure between staff and pet owners. They’ve already installed a one owner per pet policy, and on Monday will be switching to a curbside service, with owners remaining in their cars. Besides policies to limit interactions, every service is available, from surgeries to simple check-ups, though the situation is fluid.

The first weekend of spring will get off to a rather quiet start throughout KELOLAND. With partial sunshine through the afternoon, that late March sun will really help take a bite out of Friday’s snow cover. Highs today will range from the mid 30s NE to the upper 30s/low 40s SE, mid 40s along the Missouri River, and upper 40s/low 50s west river.