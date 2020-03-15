KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know as you begin your Sunday:

The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of noon Saturday. The number of positive cases still stands at nine. The number of negative cases has more than doubled since Friday, with results from three tests still pending. COVID-19 has turned up in seven South Dakota counties. We expect updated numbers from the department of health later today.

There won’t be any school this week in Sioux Falls, but students will still be able to eat free meals during the closure. The district will be serving sack lunches at six elementary schools Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The locations are Laura B. Anderson, Hawthorne, Hayward, Anne Sullivan, Terry Redlin and Lowell elementaries.

With schools closing all across the state, Feeding South Dakota wants to make sure families and children can still have access to a meal. The non-profit hosted two emergency packing sessions Saturday to prepare meals for those who might otherwise go without. Putting out a call for volunteers is more of a challenge for Feeding South Dakota in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several KELOLAND churches have cancelled services for today because of the threat of coronavirus. You can find out if services have been cancelled at your church by going to our closeline.

If you can’t make it to church in-person, you can attend from your living room, instead. KELOLAND TV broadcasts Mass every Sunday at 10 a.m. You can also watch a televised worship service from Bethany Mennonite Church in Freeman, at 4 p.m. on My-UTV.