1  of  45
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen First United Methodist Church Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church Alcester United Church of Christ Arlington UMC and Lake Preston UCCUMC Churches Asbury United Methodist Church Ben Clare United Methodists Church Benton Lutheran Church Bethany Mennonite Church Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brookings United Church of Christ Celebrate Community Church Chancellor Reformed Church Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Colman Lutheran Church Crosswalk Community Church Cub Scout Pack 208 EmBe Estelline UCC Falls Church First Baptist Church Chancellor Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Aberdeen Grace Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Hilltop United Methodist Church Hope Lutheran Komstad Church Life Church Parker United Methodist Prairie Hills Covenant Church Salem-Zion Mennonite Church SD School of Mines Spirit of Peace UCC St. Joseph Sunnycrest United Methodist Church The Ransom Church Trinity Baptist Church Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran Church Trinity Lutheran School United Church of Canistota Wall Wild Flower Presbyterian Church Willow Creek Lutheran Church WELCA Zion Lutheran Church

KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 15

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s what you need to know as you begin your Sunday:

The latest numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show that there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of noon Saturday. The number of positive cases still stands at nine. The number of negative cases has more than doubled since Friday, with results from three tests still pending. COVID-19 has turned up in seven South Dakota counties. We expect updated numbers from the department of health later today.

There won’t be any school this week in Sioux Falls, but students will still be able to eat free meals during the closure. The district will be serving sack lunches at six elementary schools Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The locations are Laura B. Anderson, Hawthorne, Hayward, Anne Sullivan, Terry Redlin and Lowell elementaries.

With schools closing all across the state, Feeding South Dakota wants to make sure families and children can still have access to a meal. The non-profit hosted two emergency packing sessions Saturday to prepare meals for those who might otherwise go without. Putting out a call for volunteers is more of a challenge for Feeding South Dakota in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several KELOLAND churches have cancelled services for today because of the threat of coronavirus. You can find out if services have been cancelled at your church by going to our closeline.

If you can’t make it to church in-person, you can attend from your living room, instead. KELOLAND TV broadcasts Mass every Sunday at 10 a.m. You can also watch a televised worship service from Bethany Mennonite Church in Freeman, at 4 p.m. on My-UTV.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss