KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Sunday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One person was hurt in a house fire in central Sioux Falls Saturday.

One year into the pandemic, the coronavirus is still making headlines and raising questions in KELOLAND. In an upcoming Inside KELOLAND Healthbeat Special, the state of South Dakota’s top health officials will be joining us on set to answer them.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced two new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!