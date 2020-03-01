KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, March 1

A passerby rescued two dogs from a burning home in central Sioux Falls over the weekend. Fire rescue says the passerby spotted the fire burning at 33rd and Hawthorne late Saturday afternoon. No people were inside at the time. The fire caused heavy damage to the home. The family is now staying with relatives. Investigators say the fire appears to have started from outside electrical wires, behind the home. No one was hurt.

A new city ordinance allows Sioux Falls residents to start bee farms in their backyards this year. But in order to become urban beekeepers, they first need to take a certified class within a year of applying for a permit. The city ordinance also requires the beekeepers to get written permission from their neighbors to start a farm.

Here are Sunday’s Boredom Busters:

Flick & Float at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls features the movie Frozen. Show time is at 2 p.m. Inner tubes will be provided. The cost is a daily admission or an active swim pass.

Competitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part in the Sanford Health Speed Race at Great Bear Ski Valley. The $10 entry fee includes a chance to win a trophy and door prizes. Registration closes at 12:15 p.m. The races start at 1 p.m. with an award ceremony to follow.

Enjoy skiing and snowboarding in the northern Black Hills. Terry Peak, near Lead, SD is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents the comedy Lend Me a Tenor. The performance is at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Tickets are $30, $15 for students.

Friedens Reformed Church in Tripp, SD is hosting a Soup & Sandwich Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is a free-will offering.