KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) —

First responders were called to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for a report of a plane that has gone off the runway. The call came in just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

KELOLAND News was at the scene earlier this morning. It appeared planes were still taking off from the airport as those emergency crews worked the scene. Right now, we don’t know what type of aircraft was involved and if there are injuries. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates.

South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly weekend rollover in Lincoln County. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on a gravel road one mile south of Tea. Investigators say the driver of a pickup lost control and went into the ditch. A passenger died at the scene. The driver and another passenger have minor injuries. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was alcohol-related and that charges are pending. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.

A 13-year-old boy has died in an apparent drowning in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department says the boy was swimming with a friend on a platform in the middle of a pond in Le Mars, Saturday afternoon when he went under.

A search team using sonar responded to the scene. They found the boy in about 15 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Even though tax revenue from South Dakota state tourism has declined because of COVID-19, state parks and campgrounds are seeing an increase in business. Many people have been going camping or headed to the lakes to get outside while staying safe. Lewis and Clark Recreation Area in southeastern South Dakota saw record highs in both April and May for visitation and camping numbers.

And the Game Fish and Parks department is seeing an increase in visitors at the public beaches within those state parks. With some public pools closing it gives people access to the water for some outdoor fun.