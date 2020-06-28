KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Begin your day with all you need to know in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

What a year it has been for the Sioux Falls Class of 2020, but even with all the challenges and obstacles they had to overcome. Students at O’Gorman High School were able to celebrate their accomplishments one last time Saturday. 205 students at O’Gorman High School took part in the first-ever commencement at McEneaney Field. A school year that started with tornadoes and ended with a global pandemic, the class of 2020 lived through a part of history.

Sioux Falls public high schools are also holding graduations this weekend. Students from New Tech and Lincoln received their diplomas at Howard Wood Field Saturday. The district hosted virtual graduations this spring, but students also opted for an in-person commencement. More than 300 Lincoln seniors attended this socially-distant celebration. The new grads say their class was a strong-willed group ready to face the challenges presented by the pandemic. Washington and Roosevelt high schools hold their graduations today at Howard Wood.

Three more people have died from the coronavirus in South Dakota on Saturday. That brings the statewide death total to 91. According to the department of health, two of the victims were from Pennington County, the other from Minnehaha County. The state also announced 91 new positive cases on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 6,600. Total recoveries top 5,700, up 65 from Friday.

Excitement is building in the Black Hills for this week’s visit by President Trump who will be attending a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore. Friday’s fireworks display will be the first at Mount Rushmore in more than a decade. It also marks the first time a president has visited the memorial since George W. Bush in 2002. The South Dakota Department of Tourism has been working on the event for more than a year. Sunday night’s Eye On KELOLAND takes a look at the preparations underway for the big event. Be sure to watch, tonight at 10 p.m.

More heat and humidity are on the way as we go through the second half of the weekend. Compared to Saturday, Sunday will hold a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The morning and afternoon should remain mainly quiet, but activity should flare up later in the day and into the evening. A few of these storms may be strong to severe, with a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in place for much of the state and a “Slight Risk” for the NW and SE corners of KELOLAND.

Temperatures take a small step forward into the low to mid 90s with a bit of humidity to go with it.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially before midnight. Once again, a few of these storms may be strong to severe. Overnight lows will trend well above average for this time of year in the upper 60s to low 70s.