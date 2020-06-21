KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Father’s Day! Here’s everything you need to know as you begin the day.

An early morning shooting in Minneapolis has left one man dead and 11 people wounded. The shooting happened around 12:30 Sunday morning in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, in the uptown area of Minneapolis. Police say ten of the 11 victims are at hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Police say their preliminary investigation indicated that “individuals on foot” started shooting and later fled.

Sioux Falls police have arrest a suspect in an assault who allegedly dragged an officer in a car. The assault happened after 3 a.m. Sunday morning near the downtown Holiday Inn. Officers tried to get the suspect to stop his car, and police say when he didn’t, an officer attempted to shut the vehicle off but the driver rolled up the window, trapping the officers arm. The officer was dragged a short distance before they were able to arrest the suspect. The suspect is a juvenile. No one was hurt.

Rainbows shined brightly in the midst of weekend rain in downtown Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Pride hosted a gathering Saturday in front of city hall to celebrate 20 years of the LGBTQ advocacy group.

The pandemic hasn’t stopped young softball players from taking the field. This tournament in Sioux Falls was actually supposed to be played in Lakeville, Minnesota last weekend, but due to COVID-19 restrictions there, they moved it here.

Meanwhile, basketball is back at the Sanford Pentagon, as the Boys and Girls Invitational tipped off Saturday. The tournament features boys and girls team from 5th grade through 11th grade.

This will be a pivotal week for the future of students in the Sioux Falls School District. The school board will take final votes on school boundaries within the district. The votes come as the district announces a new option for middle school boundaries by splitting JFK elementary students.