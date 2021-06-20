KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 20

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather to start your day.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is crediting seat belts for likely saving the life of a driver involved in a serious crash on Interstate 29 Saturday.

Seatbelt may have said drivers life, says Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

A local veteran of the Vietnam and Iraq wars, whom we featured in a story last Sunday on a fundraiser for Midwest Honor Flight, died this past week from complications of ALS.  

Remembering beloved ‘Pappy,’ a veteran who served in both Vietnam and Iraq

People looking to make a move had a chance to find out what downtown living is all about Saturday.

See inside downtown apartments from the Downtown Loft Tour

Juneteenth had extra meaning for people in Sioux Falls Saturday, now that it’s an official federal holiday.  

‘This is our freedom day’: Celebrating Juneteenth in Sioux Falls

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 