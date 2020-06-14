KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, June 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Begin your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

Protesters were back on the streets of Sioux Falls this weekend as part of the nationwide response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protestors lined Minnesota Avenue between 33rd and 41st Streets, with signs showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, denouncing police brutality and asking for justice and equality.

Augustana University started its three-phase plan to bring student-athletes back to campus for voluntary athletic activities on June 1. Fall sports participants returned to campus last Monday, while all student-athletes are eligible to return beginning tomorrow. Augustana Director of Athletics Josh Morton will now turn his attention to fall. The university to currently putting together plans for scheduling, travel, and spectators, and Morton says flexibility will be key.

Sunday will be windy at times, with gusts approaching and exceeding 40 mph. Beyond the blustery weather, we’ll remain mainly dry with a chance to see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs will once again climb into the 90s across much of the region, well above average for this time of year.