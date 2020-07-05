KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Crews are searching the Missouri River for a man who has presumably drowned south of the Oahe Dam. Authorities say the 37-year-old man jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen into the water from a moving boat Friday afternoon. The boy was saved. But authorities say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the current.

Officers with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department are out in force this weekend to keep drunken boaters off area lakes. The patrols are part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water. The state has seen an increase in the number boating under the influence arrests over the past several years.

An early morning fire caused heavy damage to a home in Harrisburg. Crews from several departments responded to the home on Laura Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. People inside at the time got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The annual Sioux Falls fireworks show had new sponsors and a new location last night. After the local Jaycees announced they would no longer host the event at the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds due to COVID-19, local businesses leaders came together to put on dazzling display from Elmwood Golf Course last night.

The second half of the weekend will pick up where the first half left off… right down to the chance to see some showers and storms. Sunday starts off dry, but afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible…especially in central and northeastern KELOLAND. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with gusty winds and hail being the primary concerns