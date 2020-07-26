KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The call came in just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of Austin and Cliff.

Police have shut down traffic at 8th and Cliff while they investigate the scene. There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim and whether or not anyone’s been arrested.

Sioux Falls Police are also investigating a shots-fired called early this morning near Falls Park.

Officers were at the park for an unrelated DUI call when they heard gunshots just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say a crowd that had gathered in the area of 3rd Street and Weber Avenue ran off as officers arrived on the scene. They found spent shell casings in the area but no one was hurt.

Minnesota’s statewide mask mandate went into effect Saturday, requiring all customers to wear a face covering when they’re inside businesses. The goal is to reduce a rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Business owners say they won’t give customers any slack if they refuse to mask-up.

People in Beresford hosted a fundraiser Saturday to help a woman who lost her ability to walk. Back in March, Tracia Hansen went to the emergency room after losing mobility in her legs.

That led to a diagnosis of Central Nervous System Vasculitis, a condition that impacts less than three people out of a million. Money from Saturday’s curbside meal fundraiser is going to help Hansen purchase a special bike that will allow her to do physical therapy from her home. Another fundraiser for Hansen will take place next month at the Beresford golf course.

Members of a Sioux Falls church are doing their part in making sure kids are ready when they return to school next month.

New Beginning Faith Church hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday, something church volunteers have been doing for more than a decade. The church purchased the backpacks through donations from its congregation. They had more than 600 backpacks to give out to kids in-need.