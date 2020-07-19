KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Police are investigating an early morning attempted drive-by shooting in central Sioux Falls. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th and Summit where multiple shots were fired. Police found shell casings in the area but didn’t discover any damage to buildings or vehicles. Nobody was hurt. A short time later, officers pursued a vehicle north of the area, but then called off the pursuit because of safety concerns. Investigators aren’t sure if that vehicle was connected to the shooting.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly weekend crash in Meade County. Authorities say the driver of a car crossed the center line on Highway 34 west of Union Center Saturday morning and collided with a semi-truck pulling an empty gravel trailer. The 26-year-old man driving the car died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

With the new school year just a month away, many KELOLAND school districts are facing important decisions on a safe learning plan for their students. Brandon Valley has announced that students will have the option of attending classes in-person in a traditional setting, or, they may select online distance learning, completing their coursework from home.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is looking at big changes that will impact pheasant hunting in the state. The commission is looking at giving hunters and extra two hours of time in the fields and extending the season through January. Hunters could also bag four roosters a day instead of the current three rooster limit.

Following a rather hot and humid first half of the weekend, we get a nice break as we enter the second half. Much of the region east river should remain quiet by day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Out west, however, we will have some scattered showers at first followed by a chance to see some strong to severe thunderstorms later in the evening.