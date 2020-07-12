KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, July 12

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Two more people have died from the coronavirus in South Dakota. That brings the total number of deaths in the state to 109. The health department says the latest deaths were two men in their 60s and 70s. The state also reported 55 new positive cases on Saturday, bringing that total to 7,353. There have now been 6,470 recoveries, 62 more than Friday. You can check out more coronavirus numbers for South Dakota by going to the COVID-19 page on KELOLAND.com.

A summertime tradition in Brookings County has been halted this year because of the pandemic. Pioneer Days in White, South Dakota were scheduled to take place later this week. But Friday night, the city council voted to cancel this year’s event. Organizers say they knew from the beginning there was a chance the event could be cancelled if cases spiked in Brookings County. They also had extra safety measures planned and did less advertising in hopes of keeping it local. Pioneer Days have been held every year since 1980.

Motorcyclists hit the road Saturday to help KELOLAND kids fighting cancer. The Ride for a Cure Poker Run raises money for Camp Bring It On, a place where pediatric cancer patients and survivors can enjoy outdoor activities at no cost to their families. Money raised this year for the camp is approaching a half-million dollars.

A summer outdoor concert series gets underway this week in central Sioux Falls. Mondays at McKennan is a weekly free concert series at McKennan Park starting on Monday. The opening act will be a Luverne, Minnesota-based trio, Beautiful Kingdom. The band has been recording an album during the pandemic and is excited to hit the stage.

Just like Saturday, the second half of the weekend is shaping up to be a winner from start to finish. Much of Sunday is looking pretty good. Sunshine holds steady thanks to high pressure, but temperatures do climb back up the thermometer a bit. We may see a few low 90s west river, while east river locations hold in the low to mid 80s. We’ll split the difference along the Missouri River. An isolated shower or two is possible in the SW corner of KELOLAND. Otherwise, we’re quiet and clear… though it won’t be as cool. Lows tonight stay in the 60s and even near 70 in a few locations.