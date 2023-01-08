SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Governor Kristi Noem is beginning the first full day of her second term in office. Noem, along with several constitutional officers and state lawmakers, took the oath of office Saturday in Pierre.

Members of the U.S. Senate are upping the stakes ahead of today’s FCS championship football game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Senator Mike Rounds has challenged his North Dakota counterpart Kevin Cramer to a friendly wager in the border battle.

Sunday’s game will have a special fly-over from the 114th Fighter Wing, based out of Sioux Falls.
Two jets will fly over Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with a special message painted on the bottom of the aircraft.

KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Carter Schmidt are in Frisco, Texas covering Sunday’s national championship game.

Street Crews had their hard work recognized on Saturday.

