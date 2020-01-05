KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, January 5

Here’s Sunday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

It’s been a deadly weekend on roads in eastern KELOLAND. The driver of a car lost control and struck a tow truck operator removing a vehicle from a ditch in Watertown Saturday morning. The tow truck operator, 47-year-old Dale Jones died. Watertown police say charges are pending in connection with the crash.

A 60-year-old man died after he lost control on a patch of ice and rolled his pickup on Interstate 29, west of Flandreau Saturday morning. The highway patrol says the man, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the truck into the opposite lane and was struck by an SUV. An 11-year-old girl in the pickup has minor injuries.

The city of Brookings is no longer accepting plastic bags in its recycling program. It’s part of an industry wide move away from plastic bags because they can clog recycing machines and require them to be sorted by hand. The change in Brookings went into effect last week.

A nonprofit organization that stresses the importance of music education, opened it’s doors in Rapid City last fall. The Black Hills Studio of the Arts offers one-on-one lessons to students of all ages. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn how music can make an impact in the community. Be sure to watch, tonight at 10 p.m.