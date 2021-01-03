KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, January 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND on The Go with all you need to know in weather and news as you start your Sunday.

Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting on Christmas Eve. 21-year-old Elias Richard is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Vernall Marshall. The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue in central Rapid City.

The Crow Bar in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser today for the young family who lost their home in a Christmas Day fire. Jeb and Jessa Christensen had been celebrating Christmas at their parent’s house when they received a phone call from a friend, who told them their house was on fire.

The fundraiser is today at 3 o’clock at the Crow Bar where Jeb has bartended for the past 6 years.

The pent-up demand among skiers and snowboarders is leading to an avalanche of holiday weekend customers at Great Bear Ski Valley.

Great Bear was so busy on Saturday, they ran out of rental equipment, plus the evening tubing session was sold out. Great Bear had more than 2-thousand people at the park on New Year’s Day.