KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, January 26

South Dakota authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Aberdeen. It happened early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of South Washington Street, where police found an unresponsive male who had been shot multiple times. The shooting victim was taken to the Aberdeen hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say they know who the shooter is and that the public is not in any danger. An autopsy will be conducted in North Dakota.

Governor Kristi Noem says lawmakers who want to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota are working with her administration on a potential compromise. Last year, Noem vetoed a bill that would have legalized hemp production. But Noem has now set four conditions she want lawmakers to implement into new legislation. Noem says both sides are talking and making progress.

“There will be a cost to taxpayers to stand this program up, and I wanted the legislators to make sure they paid for it. So we are working on language, and I believe that we’ll be finalizing that next week,” Noem said.

A summer study committee developed House Bill 1008 after the 2019 session. The bill could come up for debate in the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee this week.

College is a big period of adjustment, especially for freshmen who are spending their first extended time away from home. For many, it’s also their first time cooking, grocery shopping, or managing their own time. At Black Hills State University in Spearfish, students and staff say there are ways to make that transition a little easier.

“By taking away some of your study time, you are actually rejuvenating your body and you will do better in your studies just by taking that time away to focus on self-care,” Ashley Pfeiffer, Exercise Science professor said. Black Hills State offers several free programs on campus so that students can stay active and be involved.

Auctioneers are the ones leading the cattle call in South Dakota’s livestock industry. At Stockmen’s Livestock in Yankton, it’s the job of Greg Ryken and Dan Koupal to make sure cattle sales are a success.

