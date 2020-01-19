KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, January 19

1  of  89
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

Bitter cold has swept into KELOLAND in the aftermath of the weekend blizzard. And that’s making the digout from the winter storm all the more challenging. On Saturday, people were doing their best trying to clear their sidewalks and driveways. It’s a chore that a lot of them may have to repeat since the strong winds blew a lot of that snow right back in, again. The winds have finally died down, but brace yourself for the plummeting temperatures.

Both Interstates 90 and 29 reopened to traffic on Saturday. But authorities are still urging caution as you travel today, especially in open areas, where snow can still drift along the roads. Sioux Falls street crews are making progress digging out from the storm.

Plows will start working the north-south streets of Zone 2, in the city’s core, starting this morning. Crews started plowing Zone 3 on Saturday and will continue through today. Crews will begin picking up snow in the downtown area of Zone 1 early Monday morning.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold. Highs will struggle to get above zero in the east. The central and west will reach the single digits to 20s. Winds will be from the northwest, but speeds will be calmer, at around 10 to 15 mph or less.

Our latest snowstorm will only raise more concerns about the potential for more devastating spring flooding in KELOLAND. Farmers are still reeling from the effects of flooding from 2019. And river levels and soil moisture content remain high so additional snowpack will only add to the problem.

On tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll hear from the state climatologist about what could be in store for South Dakota with the spring snowmelt. Be sure to watch, tonight at 10 p.m.

