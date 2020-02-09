KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, February 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

It’s going to be a busy day of cleanup for people in KELOLAND following the overnight snowstorm. Several communities have declared snow alerts as plows begin clearing streets of the heavy snow. The towns include Brookings, Crooks, Dell Rapids and Milbank.

Be sure to move your cars off the streets there, or risk getting ticketed and towed. You can get the latest snow alert information by going to our Closeline.

There’s still more than a month to go in the South Dakota legislative session and on Saturday, lawmakers received direct feedback from the people they represent. More than 100 people attended this legislative coffee in Sioux Falls. They discussed bills involved the LGBTQ community, commercial surrogacy and school immunization requirements.

“They talked about a lot of different bills, some of which I was familiar with, some of which I was not very familiar with. It was really helpful for me to hear the legislators talk about their views. Obviously they put a lot of work and time into what they do so I felt it was helpful,” Cindy Matthes, a voter said.

Seven Sioux Falls area legislators were at the event to listen to constituents’ concerns and questions.

The local faith-based outreach Mission Ball is celebrating a milestone and an expansion this year. Founder Torrey Babb started making soccer balls with bible verses on them more than ten years ago. 125,000 balls have now been sent to more than 90 countries around the world. The organization has grown to include footballs, basketballs and volleyballs.

Balls are available in 40 different languages and Babb says they’re nice companions to any group making a mission trip. Mission Ball will also be taking part in today’s Faith and Family event at the Skyforce basketball game.

See what’s happening around KELOLAND today with Sunday’s Boredom Busters.