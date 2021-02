SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Sunday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A pursuit that started in Iowa before ending up in South Dakota led to the arrest of a Sioux Falls woman Saturday morning.

Demonstrators held rallies across South Dakota Saturday in support of the transgender community.

South Dakota lawmakers are preparing for upcoming impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.