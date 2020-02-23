KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, February 23

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

Great Bear Ski Valley’s chairlift reopens this morning after a malfunction Saturday forced ski patrollers to evacuate people from the lift. Great Bear’s General Manager Dan Grider says the lift had been “misloaded,” causing a cable to fall off. That, in turn, caused the lift to stop.

Grider says Great Bear’s staff evacuated about 50 to 60 people from the lift, which took about an hour. Grider spoke to KELOLAND News Saturday about the repairs being made to the lift.

“Right now, we got the cable back on the sheave wheel and we’re just testing the lift. We’re hoping we’ll open again tomorrow at nine a.m.,” Grider said.

Great Bear says no guests or staff were hurt and that the lift will indeed open at 9 o’clock this morning. Great Bear has been lobbying for a brand new ski lift to replace the current one that’s been at the park since the early 1980’s.

Transformation Project, Sioux Falls Pride and local other groups sponsored an event Saturday to inform the public about gender identity and the transgender community in South Dakota.

The event’s speaker was Ellie Krug, an attorney and author, who’s a transgender woman. Krug says she wanted to speak in South Dakota in response to health care proposals in the legislature which would have affected the transgender community.

“There’s a lot of we against them. A lot of placing people in categories and groups. As a result of that, we’ve lost contact in touch with each other,” Ellie Krug said.

Krug considers herself an idealist and spreads a message about the innate empathy inside every person.

If you live in Sioux Falls there’s a strong likelihood that you’ve met Vaney Hariri. Hariri has done a little bit of everything. He’s an author, singer, has served on diversity councils, human relation commissions, public speaker, and above all — a creator.

Hariri says his drive comes from not seeing enough content created by people of color for people of color.

“For me, it’s less about lamenting why it’s not there. For me it’s more about putting it there. It’s not just us doing it, it’s also teaching people how to do it,” Hariri said.

We sit down with Hariri for our Hidden History special honoring Black History Month. You can hear how Hariri is living for the future. Be sure to join Angela Kennecke and Perry Groten as they host Hidden History Sunday morning at 9 a.m. CT on My UTV and at 10:30 p.m., on KELOLAND TV.

Clear and quiet skies will continue today in KELOLAND. That being said, we could still see a few clouds drift over southern KELOLAND but we’ll still call it a sunny to mostly sunny day.

Afternoon highs will be in the 30s to 40s, so a little cooler than today, especially for those in western KELOLAND where they reached the 50s today.

The Sioux Empire Home Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena. Find out more about the Home Show and other events happening around KELOLAND right now in Sunday’s Boredom Busters.