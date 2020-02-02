KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, February 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a pair vehicle fires overnight that that may have been intentionally-set. Fire Rescue responded to the fires in the area of 12th and Prairie just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say there were fires burning inside two parked vehicles. Crews were able to quickly put out the fires and the vehicles have minimal damage. Police say both fires appear to have been intentionally-set. No one was hurt and no arrests yet.

A fire caused heavy damage to several storage units on East Rice Street in Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within a half hour. But the contents kept inside the storage units were also damaged. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Members of a Sioux Falls Catholic church, later this week, will learn more about the criminal charges facing their former pastor. According to the Diocese of Sioux Falls, Father David Desmond, the former pastor of St. Mary Church, has been indicted by a grand jury for grand theft embezzlement. Authorities have issued a warrant for his arrest.



The diocese ordered an examination of St. Mary’s finances after Desmond resigned last year. According to Bishop Paul Swain, the examination found more than $95,000 in questionable payments from the parish over a five-year period.

The diocese says the parish has insurance for employee dishonesty and that a claim has been filed. They will discuss the allegations against Desmond with parishioners Thursday night at the church.

