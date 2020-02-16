KELOLAND On The Go Sunday, February 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go!

People on the west-side of Sioux Falls were chased out of their apartment building by an early morning fire Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the apartment located on S. Westbrooke Lane, west of 41st and Marion just after two o’clock this morning. Flames were coming from one of the apartment units when crews arrived. One of the residents has minor injuries. Many of the tenants had evacuated their units by the time firefighters arrived. People living on the second floor of the building, where the fire started will not be able to return to their apartments.

We expect to learn more information in the coming days about a deadly weekend crash in Sioux Falls. A 20-year-old man died in Friday night’s collision involving three-vehicles at 26th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Police say the man was the driver of one of the vehicles and died at the scene. Three other people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Investigators say they will release more information about the crash during Tuesday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police.

Donald DeGrood is celebrating his first Sunday Mass as the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. DeGrood was installed to his new post at St. Joseph Cathedral last week. He takes over from the now-retired Bishop Paul Swain. DeGrood grew up on a farm in Minnesota and came from a Twin Cities area parish before becoming bishop. He’ll share his goals for leading the faithful of eastern South Dakota, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

Check out the activities happening around KELOLAND today in Sunday’s Boredom Busters.